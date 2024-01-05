1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody following a reported home invasion in Dunn County, according to a Facebook post via the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The Facebook post says one person is in custody as of 10:39 a.m. Friday.
According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a reported home invasion in the Highway 40 Elk Mound/ Colfax area, where a suspect is accused of removing a ring doorbell from the home before entering.
