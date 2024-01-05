1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
Dunn County Sheriff's Office(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody following a reported home invasion in Dunn County, according to a Facebook post via the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Facebook post says one person is in custody as of 10:39 a.m. Friday.

According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a reported home invasion in the Highway 40 Elk Mound/ Colfax area, where a suspect is accused of removing a ring doorbell from the home before entering.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
.
Vehicle chase ends in 2 arrests
Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
Danny Standifer
1 person in custody following report of domestic disturbance in Altoona

Latest News

Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System to not move forward with proposed integration
Radon test kit
Make Your Home Safer: Test for Radon This Month
FREE FISHING WEEKEND
OutWiGo For Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 20-21
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Viroqua