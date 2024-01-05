1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Viroqua Thursday.

According to Viroqua police, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at 11:08 a.m., police were informed of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street at the Walmart entrance.

Viroqua police say investigation shows that a vehicle was exiting the Walmart parking lot and failed to yield to a Northbound pickup truck. The driver of the truck hit the vehicle on the driver’s side. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital where they later died due to the injuries they suffered.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from Vernon Memorial Hospital, according to Viroqua police.

