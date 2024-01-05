1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Viroqua

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Viroqua Thursday.

According to Viroqua police, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at 11:08 a.m., police were informed of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street at the Walmart entrance.

Viroqua police say investigation shows that a vehicle was exiting the Walmart parking lot and failed to yield to a Northbound pickup truck. The driver of the truck hit the vehicle on the driver’s side. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital where they later died due to the injuries they suffered.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from Vernon Memorial Hospital, according to Viroqua police.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
A Costco employee has his co-workers to thank for likely saving his life. They noticed he was...
Phone call to Costco employee late for work likely saved his life
Danny Standifer
1 person in custody following report of domestic disturbance in Altoona

Latest News

Eau Claire Parks and Recreation and Culvers have created another scavenger hunt adventure for...
Carson Capers Scavenger hunt brings another adventure to Eau Claire
BB gun found at Sparta school
BB gun found at Sparta school, no threat to students or staff
Silver Screen Spotlight (01/05/24)
Silver Screen Spotlight (01/05/24)
Carson Capers (01/05/24) 6:46 a.m.
Carson Capers (01/05/24) 6:46 a.m.