Avian flu infects commercial flock

MADISON, Wis. (DATCP RELEASE) - A case of avian flu was confirmed in a commercial flock in Washburn County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial flock in Washburn County, Wis.

DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working closely with animal health officials on a joint response. The affected properties will not move poultry products, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

For more information, read the full news release below.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.