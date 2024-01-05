Avian flu infects commercial flock

Poultry
Poultry(Lance Cheung / USDA / CC BY 2.0/woodleywonderworks / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Heather Knox
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (DATCP RELEASE) - A case of avian flu was confirmed in a commercial flock in Washburn County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial flock in Washburn County, Wis.

DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are working closely with animal health officials on a joint response. The affected properties will not move poultry products, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

For more information, read the full news release below.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
Eau Claire Police Department
ECPD: 2 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Eau Claire
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Two men assaulted an elderly man and stole cash, guns, jewelry and other valuables from his home.
Suspect charged in connection to armed robbery
Police Lights Generic
Blair woman charged in connection to La Crosse County fatal crash

Latest News

Dinner for Sojourner House guests in Eau Claire, WI
Sojourner House provides meals with the help of the community
Karen Johnson is sentenced after embezzling $200,000 from St. Croix Chippewa Indians of...
Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling funds from St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
Fresh Start Program Hosts Open House for New Home
Fresh Start Program Hosts Open House for New Home
Police Seek Public Help in Reported Shooting
Police Seek Public Help in Reported Shooting