BB gun found at Sparta school, no threat to students or staff

BB gun found at Sparta school(COURTESY: SPARTA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A BB gun was found at a Sparta school Thursday, Sparta police say.

According to Sparta police, on Jan. 4, 2024, around 11:00 a.m. police responded to Meadowview Middle School for a report of a weapons violation. School staff received information that a student was suspected of having brought a BB gun to school.

Sparta police say investigation showed there was no threat to students and staff. It was determined that two students had arrangements to exchange items with each other at school. The BB gun was brought to exchange for an X-Box gaming system.

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were released to their parents and will be referred by the Sparta Police Department to juvenile court on the suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, according to Sparta police.

