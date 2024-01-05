Carson Capers Scavenger hunt brings another adventure to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you were feeling down when the Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt ended, have no fear another hunt is here.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry have partnered with Culvers for another free adventure, the Carson Capers Scavenger Hunt. People can help the Culvers mascot Scoopie by cracking codes to solve 17 clues found on historical markers and amenities in Carson Park. The Recreation Program Supervisor, Claire Ystebo, said they decided to host another scavenger hunt due to the popularity of the Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt that ended last month.

“With the Reindeer Round-Up, we had several families reach out and say they haven’t been to some of the locations of the clues that they did find and some of the parks,” Ystebo said. “They’ve lived there their whole life in Eau Claire. They’re like oh this is great there’s a new park a new location. So, we wanted to continue that and get people out into Carson Park.”

For the chance to win prizes throughout the hunt, people should register with the recreation department and snap a photo with each clue solved. Then that photo needs to be sent to the recreation department. The hunt will end on January 31st. To get registered for the hunt and for information on where to find the first clue, click here.

