Eau Claire City, Eau Claire County Paratransit Program to reinstate co-pays

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City and Eau Claire County Paratransit Program is set to reinstate co-pays.

The Eau Claire City and Eau Claire County Paratransit Program serves adults with disabilities as well as adults 60 plus who have limited abilities that prevent them from utilizing public transportation and those in the same situation who live in rural parts of the county without public transportation will be reinstating co-pays, according to a press release from Eau Claire County.

According to the press release, the co-pay of $3.50 per one-way ride within for in-city, $3 for county rides and $3 one way plus additional 55 cents per mile for transportation that goes outside of Eau Claire County.

The press release says questions about co-pays can be directed to Abby Vans.

For additional information regarding the Eau Claire City and Eau Claire County Paratransit Program, contact the Eau Claire County ADRC at 715-839-4735 or at www.eauclaireadrc.org.

