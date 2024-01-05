Eau Claire City, Eau Claire County Paratransit Program to reinstate co-pays

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City and Eau Claire County Paratransit Program is set to reinstate co-pays.

The Eau Claire City and Eau Claire County Paratransit Program serves adults with disabilities as well as adults 60 plus who have limited abilities that prevent them from utilizing public transportation and those in the same situation who live in rural parts of the county without public transportation will be reinstating co-pays, according to a press release from Eau Claire County.

According to the press release, the co-pay of $3.50 per one-way ride within for in-city, $3 for county rides and $3 one way plus additional 55 cents per mile for transportation that goes outside of Eau Claire County.

The press release says questions about co-pays can be directed to Abby Vans.

For additional information regarding the Eau Claire City and Eau Claire County Paratransit Program, contact the Eau Claire County ADRC at 715-839-4735 or at www.eauclaireadrc.org.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
.
Vehicle chase ends in 2 arrests
Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
Danny Standifer
1 person in custody following report of domestic disturbance in Altoona

Latest News

Minocqua Brewing Co owner Kirk Bangstad filed a lawsuit Jan. 5, 2024, aiming to remove former...
Lawsuit filed to bar Trump from Wisconsin ballot
Man Charged with OWI After Traffic Stop
Man Charged with OWI After Traffic Stop
Vehicle Chase Ends in 2 Arrests
Vehicle Chase Ends in 2 Arrests
Suspect in custody following Dunn County home invasion
Suspect in custody following Dunn County home invasion