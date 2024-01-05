Eau Claire man sentenced in sexual assault, kidnapping case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - He was arrested in July of 2022 in Vernon County after a chase and faced 20 charges connected to the incident.

Court documents show that 38-year-old Aaron Trumble of Eau Claire, Wis., has been sentenced

For one count of first-degree sexual assault, he is sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision which will be served after he finishes serving out his sentence from a previous case.

For one count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm as a repeat offender, he is sentenced to 7 years in prison and 3 years extended supervision.

For one count of strangulation and suffocation as a repeat offender while using a dangerous weapon, he is sentenced to 12 years in prison and 3 years extended supervision.

For one count of causing mental harm to a child, he is sentenced to 13.5 years in prison and 5 years extended supervision.

These sentences are concurrent, so they will all be served at the same time.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.