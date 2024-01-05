Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System to not move forward with proposed integration

Marshfield Clinic
Marshfield Clinic(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System are announcing the two organizations have chosen not to move forward with their proposed integration.

A press release from the health systems says they will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two mission-driven, integrated health systems dedicated to sustainable rural health care.

“As we’ve explored this opportunity, I appreciate the relationships we’ve built with the skilled Marshfield Clinic providers, staff and leaders who share our dedication to excellent care,” Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, said. “Moving ahead, Essentia continues to focus on building innovative partnerships and transforming care for our communities. As a strong, growing organization, we are guided by our mission to make a healthy difference for those we are privileged to serve.”

“Essentia Health and the Marshfield Clinic Health System are high-performing, well-respected, community-focused organizations. Those similarities served as the basis for efforts toward a combination. As we now move our separate ways, Marshfield Clinic looks forward to advancing our 100-year legacy of providing compassionate and accessible care to the communities we serve. Our commitment to continually enhance the level of care we provide remains firmly in place as we look to the future,” MCHS Interim CEO Dr. Brian Hoerneman, said.

Additional information is available on Marshfield Clinic Health System’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
.
Vehicle chase ends in 2 arrests
Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
Danny Standifer
1 person in custody following report of domestic disturbance in Altoona

Latest News

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County
Radon test kit
Make Your Home Safer: Test for Radon This Month
FREE FISHING WEEKEND
OutWiGo For Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 20-21
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Viroqua