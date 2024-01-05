Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System to not move forward with proposed integration

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System are announcing the two organizations have chosen not to move forward with their proposed integration.

A press release from the health systems says they will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two mission-driven, integrated health systems dedicated to sustainable rural health care.

“As we’ve explored this opportunity, I appreciate the relationships we’ve built with the skilled Marshfield Clinic providers, staff and leaders who share our dedication to excellent care,” Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, said. “Moving ahead, Essentia continues to focus on building innovative partnerships and transforming care for our communities. As a strong, growing organization, we are guided by our mission to make a healthy difference for those we are privileged to serve.”

“Essentia Health and the Marshfield Clinic Health System are high-performing, well-respected, community-focused organizations. Those similarities served as the basis for efforts toward a combination. As we now move our separate ways, Marshfield Clinic looks forward to advancing our 100-year legacy of providing compassionate and accessible care to the communities we serve. Our commitment to continually enhance the level of care we provide remains firmly in place as we look to the future,” MCHS Interim CEO Dr. Brian Hoerneman, said.

