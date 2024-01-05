Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST
ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

The complex on the south end of Newark Airport is home to several businesses.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

