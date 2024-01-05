LCT collaborates with School District of La Crosse to help students get on stage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Community Theatre is collaborating with the school district of La Crosse to help students of all ages gain interest in theater arts.

“We’re giving lots of more opportunities to kids building the love of theater in the community. And it’s also very helpful for LCT to get outside of our walls every now and then too, because quite often we’ll just kind of hole up here in our building and do our own little theater thing. But this gets us out in the community,” says LCT executive director Erik Vose.

LCT director of education Katelyn Klieve says schools across the area were struggling to keep drama clubs going, but she says this program will help drama students by having them join forces.

“They are able to come and meet kids from other schools in other parts of the city that they might not have been able to meet otherwise and really work on a team and break down that north side, south side boundary and just be one group,” says Klieve.

Klieve and LCT artistic advancement director Alex Attardo says that COVID caused a lot of students to lose interest in theater.

“We want those kids to be connected in a post-COVID world where kids sat behind a screen and didn’t have interpersonal connections. This challenges them to come together,” says Attardo.

“During COVID, we still tried to do drama club and put on productions, but there’s only so much that you can do over Zoom. The kids kind of lost that magic feeling of being on the stage,” says Klieve.

Klieve says between collaborating with the schools and the summer program that began last year, there have been more students coming back to the stage.

“I’m really proud of the progress that we’ve made. We’ve been able to service so many more students than we were able to prior to this partnership that we have. So I’m excited about the progress. I’m excited about where it’s going in the future. I hope it continues to grow and we can continue to create momentum,” says Klieve.

Students currently meet every Wednesday after school for various topics, such as games or Shakespeare. And to help with travel, meeting locations alternate every week between a north side school and a south side school.

If your child attends the School District of La Crosse and is interested in joining the program, the LCT recommends to reach out to your school’s choir teacher or to visit the drama website on your school district’s page.

