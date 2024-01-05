Make Your Home Safer: Test for Radon This Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE) - During January, which is National Radon Action Month, community members can purchase a discounted home radon test kit from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. among non-smokers, and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall. Lung cancer caused by radon can be prevented! Test your home for radon to find out if you’re at risk – it’s strongly recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Surgeon General. Radon test kits are inexpensive, easy to use, and can be purchased at the Health Department, home improvement stores, and online.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the soil beneath and around some homes. About 1 in 10 Wisconsin homes have radon levels higher than the EPA’s guideline of 4 picocuries per liter. If a home has radon levels above 4pCi/L, it increases the residents’ risk of developing lung cancer.

Radon has no smell, taste, or color. Radon is found in both new and old homes, and in homes with and without basements. It’s impossible to detect without testing.

“Any home, school, or building can have high radon levels,” says Elizabeth Paulson, Environmental Health Specialist at the Health Department. “We’re hoping community members will stop by our office to pick up a radon test kit for their homes – this month you can get a kit for $8 using our $2 off coupon.”

How to test your home for radon:

Buy a test kit for $10 from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department (located on the ground floor of the Eau Claire County Courthouse at 720 2nd Avenue).

People who purchase a short-term radon test kit at the Health Department office during the month of January will get a coupon for $2 off the kit.

If you buy a radon test kit elsewhere, make sure you buy a test kit approved by the U.S. EPA.

If you find elevated radon levels in your home, a contractor can be hired for radon mitigation for a reasonable cost. Only hire trained and certified contractors.

Find a list of local, certified measurement and mitigation contractors at www.lowradon.org.

For more information on radon and radon testing, contact the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718 or visit our website: radon.echealthdepartment.org.

