OutWiGo For Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 20-21

FREE FISHING WEEKEND
FREE FISHING WEEKEND(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 20 – 21 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required.

Anglers can fish in state waters where there is an open fishing season. All other fishing regulations apply, including limits on the size and number of fish that can be kept and any seasons when anglers must release certain fish species.

As a reminder, anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the winter Free Fishing Weekend. Please review the trout regulations and the 2023-2024 Hook and Line regulations for more information.

If you plan to keep fish, review the DNR’s Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some waterbodies throughout the state.

Winter Fishing Reminders

Remember, no ice is 100% safe. Always tell someone where you are fishing and when you’ll return before heading out on the ice. Also, check in with local bait shops for current ice conditions. If conditions are questionable, opt to cast to open water from shore.

Dress appropriately for the weather, and remember safety gear:

  • Warm layers that are water-resistant
  • Sturdy waterproof boots with spike-style creepers for traction
  • Extra hat and gloves
  • Rescue throw rope
  • Ice claws

Please remember to practice responsible catch and release if you aren’t keeping fish to eat. Some tips for proper release include:

  • Reduce reel time with fish
  • Keep fish in the water as much as possible
  • Use a rubber net and wet hands or gloves (if possible)
  • Keep handling time to 60 seconds or less and keep unhooking tools readily available
  • Cut the line if a fish is deeply hooked
  • Treat fish gently – use both hands when handling fish and place them in the water to recover before releasing

Prepare To Fish

Visit the DNR’s Fish Equipment for Loan webpage to find a loaner site with ice fishing equipment. Locations with ice fishing equipment will have an “IF” next to their name. Essential gear is available; however, sites do not offer ice augers. Hours and available equipment vary, so contact the site in advance and create a plan to pick up the gear.

Host A Community Clinic

Organizations planning a community clinic should complete a planning form to register their clinics with the DNR. The deadline to submit these forms is Jan. 11.

Continue The Fishing Fun

Continue the fishing fun after Free Fishing Weekend by purchasing a fishing license. The next Free Fishing Weekend will take place June 1 – 2, 2024.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
A Costco employee has his co-workers to thank for likely saving his life. They noticed he was...
Phone call to Costco employee late for work likely saved his life
Danny Standifer
1 person in custody following report of domestic disturbance in Altoona

Latest News

Radon test kit
Make Your Home Safer: Test for Radon This Month
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Viroqua
Eau Claire Parks and Recreation and Culvers have created another scavenger hunt adventure for...
Carson Capers Scavenger hunt brings another adventure to Eau Claire
BB gun found at Sparta school
BB gun found at Sparta school, no threat to students or staff