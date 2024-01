EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 2024 kicks off with a scare at the movie theaters as the first wide release of the year is the horror film “Night Swim”!

Ticket information and showtimes for “Night Swim”, along with plenty of other films playing at Micon Cinemas in the Chippewa Valley, can be found here.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.