Sojourner House provides meals with the help of the community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As those looking for a place to stay for the night wait outside, staff and volunteers inside the Sojourner House get a dinner spread ready.

“We also don’t want people to go hungry because obviously being homeless provides its own sets of challenges,” said Clare Enium. She is the shelter coordinator at Sojourner House.

Sometimes feeding the homeless every night can also come with its challenges.

The meal provided Thursday night came from a local church, as most meals provided often do.

Enium said however, there are gaps to fill from time to time.

“We have gaps throughout the month, probably, I would say about once or twice every week, depending on the month, too,” said Enium.

The amount of people they feed is the little over 50 people who are able to secure a bed.

“Some volunteers have told us they spend anywhere from like 90 to $200, depending on the meal that they choose to provide. And a lot of times it’s not just one person but a like a group of four or five people,” said Enium.

At times, even that plan falls through.

“We just order pizza for everyone because typically it’s like at the last minute we realize that we won’t have a meal or we try to find somebody right up until like a 630 cutoff,” said Enium.

Which also means, dipping into the rainy day funds.

“Depending on if we can find a discount, get coupons, those kinds of things. Because especially with running a homeless shelter, a nonprofit, you’re always trying to penny pinch where you can. It can run anywhere from like $150 to $350,” said Enium.

Fortunately though, through much outreach, the Sojourner House is able to find more meal providers.

“Whether that’s through local restaurants or we reach out to like local people who have donated to us in the past and were like, Can you please help us provide a meal?” said Enium.

But, it can always use more generosity to help feed those it can help for the night.

Enium said the Sojourner House managed to fill the gaps for January thanks to a volunteer who reached out on Facebook groups. She did say though, there are gaps to fill late February and beyond.

If you would like to help, the Sojourner House dose a “drop-off” pot-luck dinner on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. Here are more details for the one coming up on January 6th.

The shelter also has an Amazon wish list with items they need for distribution to those they can help out.

