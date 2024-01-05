SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 4th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep girls basketball season is heating up with multiple high-level matchups.

In a division two top five matchup, second-ranked McDonell takes on fifth-ranked Fall Creek for the top spot in the Cloverbelt Conference.

Also, Regis battles Stanley-Boyd, while division three’s sixth ranked Elk Mound faces Spring Valley.

On the boys hockey docket, Eau Claire Memorial hosts Menomonie, and second-ranked Chippewa Falls faces off with New Richmond.

