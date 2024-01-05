WI Lt. Gov. speaks on democracy as anniversary of Jan. 6 riots approaches

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez joined President Biden in Philadelphia today.

She said she made the trip to discuss issues that Wisconsin is facing, as well as to show that Wisconsin is committed to upholding democracy.

Rodriguez said she believes that former President Trump incited the riot on Jan. 6 three years ago.

“Five people died, including capitol police officers, during that insurrection. This is absolutely he is disqualified for being president because of that. But we’re going to beat him at the ballot box,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she believes it is up to the courts to decide whether Trump should be allowed to run.

