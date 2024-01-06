The 52nd DECA District I Career Development Conference at UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - High school students from all over the state were given the opportunity to brush up on their business skills.

22 schools and 450 students attended the 52nd DECA District I Career Development Conference on Saturday.

“This is a competitive event for high school students, particularly in marketing, but it is open to anyone. So they come here, they compete in all of these different events like hospitality, marketing, accounting management, and then they’re being judged on how well they do in these scenarios,” said Shelby Johnson, Chair of Social Events, DECA District I.

DECA is a career and technical student organization that college and high school students can join.

There were 14 individual and 8 team competitions where students worked together to solve a case study.

“They’re going to get a scenario and they have about 10 to 15 minutes to prep with their partner, if they’re in a team event. And then they go and they sit in front of a judge and then that judge will act out the scenario with them and then the team will have to come up with a solution to either the problem or what they think is the best idea.”

These students aren’t just testing their skills in marketing, hospitality, and finance. They are preparing for their future.

“It’s just all about bettering yourself. And how you want to prepare yourself for your future. It is great for preparing for business jobs. It looks really good on a resume. There are many social opportunities and networking opportunities. A lot of the students can network with the judges after their competition, as well as advisors, teachers, even college professors.”

“I believe that this is teaching them a lot of marketing and business skills, and how to manage their time wisely, how they interact with each other, how they present themselves and what they wear and how they talk and how they act.”

Winners and runner-ups in each category will advance to the state career development conference competition on Monday, February 26th in Lake Geneva.

