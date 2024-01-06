Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Police said a 29-year-old man is in the Wood County Jail after a chase Saturday morning.

Wisconsin Rapids Police said it started just before 8:00 a.m. with a report of a driver displaying a gun to another driver. Police said they were able to find the suspect vehicle and tried to pull the driver over.

The suspect vehicle took off and a chase started. During the chase, police said the vehicle was disabled and ended with it crashing into a home. The driver of the vehicle took off and ran. After another short chase, police said officers were able to catch Dane Bieniek. Officers also said they found a gun.

Police said Bieniek is out on parole for a felony charge of Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer.

Bieniek is now facing additional seven charges including First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Repeater, Posession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Wood County Dispatch also assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County
Karen Johnson is sentenced after embezzling $200,000 from St. Croix Chippewa Indians of...
Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling funds from St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Viroqua
Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System to not move forward with proposed integration

Latest News

Numerous cards on display for veterans last year.
Spread love and send valentines to Wisconsin veterans this season
Weekend Outlook
Snow showers continue today, drier and more sunshine on Sunday
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1
SportScene 13 Friday PART 1