The Chippewa Valley Match Games

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For around 60 years, Wagner’s Lanes has been hosting a bowling tournament that’s becoming a tradition in the community.

More than 90 bowlers attended the Chippewa Valley Match Games, a two day amateur bowling competition.

The 20 finalists from today will compete for cash prizes during the championship tomorrow.

Denny Burkart has been running the show for more than 20 years and says it gets better every year.

“It’s a tradition because you see the same people. It changes over the year. The new guys, the young guys come up. But some of the old guys, you’re all familiar friends.”

Tomorrow the winner will take home a cash prize of $1500.

Each finalist will get at least $250 as well.

