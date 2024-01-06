Dry Sunday, ahead of an active and colder weather pattern developing this week

To no surprise, it was another day filled with cloud cover across the area as temperatures made it back above average to the low and mid-30s. A weak cold front is slowly approaching from the west this evening and will gradually pass through tonight with a band of snow showers accompanying the boundary. These are forecast to fizzle out as they reach Western Wisconsin, but a few snow showers or flurries still cannot be ruled out with little to no accumulation expected. Winds will shift out of the west-northwest as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will close out this first weekend of January tomorrow as temperatures rise back into the low 30s.

A front stalls over the region with more clouds than sun to wrap up the weekend (WEAU)

On Monday, a storm system will organize and strengthen over the Southern Plains as it begins to track east-northeast. The new week will start off with overcast skies and readings climbing back into the 30s. Recent forecast guidance has indicated a subtle shift to the north in the low pressure system’s track, which will give us a chance for snow showers at night and into Tuesday. As it stands now, we’ll still be located on the northern fringes of the precipitation shield in the Chippewa Valley, so the best chances for some snow would fall in our southern counties. Nonetheless, at least some minor to light accumulations remain on the table with areas of slick travel possible as the storm tracks south of us. Breezy winds are also expected from the north-northeast on Tuesday as temperatures hold steady near freezing. By Wednesday, we’ll find ourselves in between weather systems with a dry day under mostly cloudy skies as highs top out around 30. The next low pressure system will then move in at night and into Thursday with another chance for snow showers. There are still quite a few disagreements on the potential track and timing, so we’ll need to keep an eye on things over the next couple days for more clarity. Once this weather-maker passes, the main focus turns to significantly colder air working in as an arctic high pressure system slowly drops out of Western Canada with the jet stream also sagging southward. Temperatures will be trending well below average for a change from Friday into next weekend with highs looking to only reach the teens. Meanwhile, overnight lows will crash into the single digits with some sub-zero readings not out of the question! Clouds will remain dominant with quiet conditions in the forecast for now.

