Fireworks committee meets to discuss 2024 celebrations

Fireworks Committee Meets to Discuss 2024 Celebrations
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fireworks Committee is discussing plans for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.

They met today at city hall to discuss what they will be presenting to the city council.

2023′s fireworks were launched from the High Bridge instead of the usual launch point at Carson Park.

There was some controversy over the venue change. Community input, city recommendations and input from the vendor were taken into consideration.

“There was also a lot of recommendation for increased, you know, event support, you know, so more celebrations during the day and even, you know, the suggestion of bigger fireworks or bigger events,” said Benny Anderson, Executive Director for Visit Eau Claire.

The committee will be making its presentation to the city council on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
.
Vehicle chase ends in 2 arrests
Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County

Latest News

13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
Fireworks Committee Meets to Discuss 2024 Celebrations
Fireworks Committee Meets to Discuss 2024 Celebrations
Wisconsin Lt Gov Speaks on Democracy
Wisconsin Lt Gov Speaks on Democracy
Trump WI Ballot Lawsuit
Trump WI Ballot Lawsuit