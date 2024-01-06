Fireworks committee meets to discuss 2024 celebrations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fireworks Committee is discussing plans for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.

They met today at city hall to discuss what they will be presenting to the city council.

2023′s fireworks were launched from the High Bridge instead of the usual launch point at Carson Park.

There was some controversy over the venue change. Community input, city recommendations and input from the vendor were taken into consideration.

“There was also a lot of recommendation for increased, you know, event support, you know, so more celebrations during the day and even, you know, the suggestion of bigger fireworks or bigger events,” said Benny Anderson, Executive Director for Visit Eau Claire.

The committee will be making its presentation to the city council on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.