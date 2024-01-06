Light snow possible tonight with more clouds and snow showers into the weekend

Some areas were lucky enough to catch a brief glimpse of sunshine this afternoon as cloud cover was largely dominant with temperatures in the 30s. Overcast skies continue through tonight with light snow possible along and especially north of I-94 as a low pressure system slowly works into Northern Minnesota, while an upper shortwave trough builds overhead. Some slick spots are likely as a result, so you’ll want to exercise caution and take it slow in areas that do see snow. With the cloud cover, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s and low 30s. This first weekend of January will get off to a cloudy start as the upper trough pushes through and to the east while a cold front gradually moves in from the west. We’ll have continued chances for snow showers during the day, mainly favoring areas along and east of highway 53. Snow totals through tomorrow afternoon will range between a dusting and an inch in the Chippewa Valley with higher amounts further north and east. Highs will climb back above average to the low and mid-30s.

Minor to light accumulations possible north of I-94 through Saturday (WEAU)

A cold front slowly approaches Saturday with more clouds and some snow showers (WEAU)

As the cold front passes through tomorrow night while washing out, a few more snow showers can’t be ruled out before we completely dry out on Sunday with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift out of the west-northwest as temperatures reach up around 30. The start of next week will remain cloudy as a strong storm system over the Southern Plains begins to track east-northeast. While there are still some uncertainties regarding this weather-maker, most forecast guidance is coming into agreement on a more southerly track with the greatest impacts expected to miss Western Wisconsin. That said, we will still have a chance for snow showers on Tuesday as we find ourselves the northern edge of the precipitation shield with minor accumulations not out of the question. Breezy winds are expected from the north-northeast with temperatures staying consistent in the low 30s. Wednesday brings a mostly cloudy sky before a second low pressure system moves out of the Dakotas and into our neck of the woods. There are quite a few timing and track differences, but snow does appear possible with accumulations still on the table. Yet another system could make a pass to our south on Friday with plenty of uncertainty being a week out. What is becoming clearer is our first noticeable cool down of the season so far as the jet stream is poised to drop southward out of Canada late next week and into the weekend. As a result, arctic air looks to move in with high temperatures possibly in the teens while overnight lows drop to the single digits, potentially below zero. We’ll continue to fine tune things in the days ahead!

