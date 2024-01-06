No snow in the winter season can cause harm to certain crops

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers have always had to work around the weather and this season is no different.

With little to no snow so far this winter, farmers might be concerned about certain crops that need it to thrive.

“Alfalfa is our biggest concern. The perennial crops or pastures, clovers, some of the grasses. Alfalfa is a forage that is a feed stuff for the dairy industry, livestock, even sheep producers. It’s a high protein forage,” said Jerry Clark, Regional Crops and Soil Educator at UW-Madison.

The biggest concern is soil temperature, and without snow, there is no insulation for the soil when the temperatures drop.

“Just a couple inches of snow cover can help protect the crown that’s on that alfalfa plant from cold temperatures. So the soil temperatures, normally with a couple inches of snow, only get down to about 25 degrees. And so that alfalfa is protected from the bitter cold temperatures. We find trouble with alfalfa overwintering usually when we get conditions like now where we don’t have any snow cover and then we get bitter cold temperatures, so that soil temperature drops into the into the low teens. Usually 13 degrees of a soil temperature will kill alfalfa.”

While some crops can suffer...Others are still growing.

“One crop that’s doing really well is the winter rye, winter wheat. There’s been pretty good conditions. Some of that still growing, I think, because we’ve had these mild temperatures. So the grasses typically are a little bit more tolerant and hearty of those colder temperatures.”

Dairy farmers will have some troubles if the snow doesn’t begin to fall.

“If we do have issues with the alfalfa surviving the winter, then farmers are going to have to replant those fields. The cost of production is going to go up. They got to either buy feed or maybe turn around and reseed these fields, but it’s going to cost dollars that they’re not planning to pay for.”

Clark says it’s been more than 20 years since farmers have had these types of concerns during the winter season.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
.
Vehicle chase ends in 2 arrests
Racquel Krueger, 35
Woman arrested after fleeing on foot
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County

Latest News

Connecting Students with Theatre Arts
Connecting Students with Theatre Arts
Co-Pays are Reinstated for Paratransit Customers
Co-Pays are Reinstated for Paratransit Customers
Fatal Crash in Vernon County
Fatal Crash in Vernon County
A Winter with No Snow Could Cause Harm to Crops
A Winter with No Snow Could Cause Harm to Crops