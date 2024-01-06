No snow in the winter season can cause harm to certain crops

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers have always had to work around the weather and this season is no different.

With little to no snow so far this winter, farmers might be concerned about certain crops that need it to thrive.

“Alfalfa is our biggest concern. The perennial crops or pastures, clovers, some of the grasses. Alfalfa is a forage that is a feed stuff for the dairy industry, livestock, even sheep producers. It’s a high protein forage,” said Jerry Clark, Regional Crops and Soil Educator at UW-Madison.

The biggest concern is soil temperature, and without snow, there is no insulation for the soil when the temperatures drop.

“Just a couple inches of snow cover can help protect the crown that’s on that alfalfa plant from cold temperatures. So the soil temperatures, normally with a couple inches of snow, only get down to about 25 degrees. And so that alfalfa is protected from the bitter cold temperatures. We find trouble with alfalfa overwintering usually when we get conditions like now where we don’t have any snow cover and then we get bitter cold temperatures, so that soil temperature drops into the into the low teens. Usually 13 degrees of a soil temperature will kill alfalfa.”

While some crops can suffer...Others are still growing.

“One crop that’s doing really well is the winter rye, winter wheat. There’s been pretty good conditions. Some of that still growing, I think, because we’ve had these mild temperatures. So the grasses typically are a little bit more tolerant and hearty of those colder temperatures.”

Dairy farmers will have some troubles if the snow doesn’t begin to fall.

“If we do have issues with the alfalfa surviving the winter, then farmers are going to have to replant those fields. The cost of production is going to go up. They got to either buy feed or maybe turn around and reseed these fields, but it’s going to cost dollars that they’re not planning to pay for.”

Clark says it’s been more than 20 years since farmers have had these types of concerns during the winter season.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.