Snow showers continue today, drier and more sunshine on Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow moved in overnight and continues on and off today and even tonight. We dry out into tomorrow with a better chance of more sunshine, as temperatures remain above average this weekend. More active and eventually cooler winter weather is on tap next week!

Weekend Planner (WEAU)

We are still looking at some light snow showers for the day today, but they are becoming more scattered. Most of the snow is falling to the east and west of Eau Claire with two separate areas of precipitation. In between those, we are mainly looking at some flurries this afternoon, as temperatures are still above average today, in the low to mid-30s. Winds are fairly light from the south, 5-10 miles per hour.

Day Planner Saturday (WEAU)

Tonight, snow showers continue to move across the area with some more minor accumulations possible, but most of the snow will be done and gone. Overall, our northern counties along US-8 can pick up 1-3″ in total from this little disturbance, but accumulations will be lighter farther south. As the snow moves out, some breaks in the clouds are possible later tonight as winds shift to the northwest, with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Snow Through Tonight (WEAU)

This will lead us into a Sunday with more sunshine, even though clouds are still present as well. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, around 30º. That will be the case for early next week too, before temperatures really take a hit towards the end of the week. Highs will drop through the 20s and into the 10s by Friday, with some single-digit lows possible and even colder wind chills. Small snow chances remain possible pretty much every day, especially Tuesday and Thursday. We are keeping an eye on the potential for this active pattern to also continue into next weekend, with possibly more snow and even colder temperatures. But some uncertainties remain for now.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.