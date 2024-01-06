SportScene 13 for Friday, January 5th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a battle for the Big Rivers Conference’s top spot, Eau Claire Memorial faces Menomonie in prep girls basketball.

In other girls basketball action, Chippewa Falls takes on New Richmond, Altoona faces off with Somerset, and Eau Claire North battles River Falls.

On to the boys slate, where Cloverbelt-West leaders Bloomer take on a resurgent Fall Creek squad.

Other prep boys basketball matchups include Eau Claire Memorial against Menomonie, Eau Claire North traveling to River Falls, McDonell taking on Stanley-Boyd, Cameron duking it out with Ladysmith, Regis hosting Cadott, Elk Mound warring with Colfax, Chippewa Falls battling New Richmond, and Thorp facing off with Osseo-Fairchild.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.