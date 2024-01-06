You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County
Karen Johnson is sentenced after embezzling $200,000 from St. Croix Chippewa Indians of...
Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling funds from St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System to not move forward with proposed integration
Ambulance
1 person dead, 1 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Viroqua

Latest News

An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
Rioters walk on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Democracy...
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7
Weekend Outlook
Snow showers continue today, drier and more sunshine on Sunday