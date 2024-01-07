Mondovi Police Dept. K9 “Buck” passes away

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mondovi Police Department’s K9 named “Buck” passed away from a medical emergency on January 6.

According to the Mondovi Police Department, K9 Buck had medical issues come up on his shift Saturday evening and was taken to an emergency vet clinic in Eau Claire. He was rushed into surgery to fix the issue but did not make it. Buck was the police department’s first K9 and has served with two K9 handlers during his time in the department. The first was Cole Tenold and his final handler was Sergeant Kris Sundeen.

Those with the police department say Buck will never be forgetting and will be missed by the department and the city of Mondovi.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.