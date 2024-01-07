SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 6th
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a busy day of action in the Chippewa Valley.
In prep basketball, Regis hosted Whitehall in both boys and girls hoops.
In WIAC basketball, UW-Eau Claire squared off with UW-Whitewater and UW-Stout battled UW-Oshkosh.
On the rink, UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey took down St. Mary’s (MN), while UW-Stout fell to Hamline in a shootout.
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey topped St. Norbert.
Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.