USGS reports earthquake near Crandon

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 7.(US Geological Survey)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon Sunday morning.

Information posted on the USGS website indicated the epicenter was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) underground and 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) northeast of Mole Lake.

It happened at 7:05 a.m. central time.

A post on the Crandon Fire Department Facebook page said it was “deep underground between Mole Lake and Lake Metonga near the Crandon Airport”.

A separate post on the Forest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said there had been “multiple calls regarding abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the ground”.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office told Newschannel 7 there are no reports of damage and no injuries.

The sheriff’s office said people felt it as far north as Hiles, west to Elcho, east to Lakewood, and south to Pickerel.

The US Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
The US Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 7.(US Geological Survey)

As for calls to the sheriff’s office, a dispatch sergeant said dispatch took some calls, but not an excessive amount.

🔴PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT🔴 We received multiple calls regarding an abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the...

Posted by Forest County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 7, 2024

If you felt the earthquake Sunday morning you can report it to the USGS online.

Copyright 2024 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County
Wisconsin Rapids Police said 29-year-old Dane Bieniek was arrested on Saturday, January 6...
Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested
Family and friends release balloons in memory of young Madison woman who died in crash after...
Family and friends grieve Madison woman killed in car crash after police pursuit
Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense
Numerous cards on display for veterans last year.
Spread love and send valentines to Wisconsin veterans this season

Latest News

Cooling down next week... - 13 First Alert Wx @ 10 (1/6/24)
Cooling down next week... - 13 First Alert Wx @ 10 (1/6/24)
52nd DECA Career Development Conference
52nd DECA Career Development Conference
Chippewa Valley Match Games Amateur Bowling
Chippewa Valley Match Games Amateur Bowling
Bowling tournament
The Chippewa Valley Match Games
DECA competition
The 52nd DECA District I Career Development Conference at UW-Stout