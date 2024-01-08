13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Heavy snow likely impacting our southern counties

A large-scale storm system continues to organize and will traverse the Plains and bring us our first winter storm of the season, after making it through nearly half of meteorological winter relatively unscathed. That being said, a 13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared, specifically for our southern counties, which will feel the brunt of the impacts of said storm system.

Accumulating snow will impact much of the area, especially south of Eau Claire. (weau)

Several warnings and advisories have been issued for the viewing area, with still some uncertainty on the exact track, leaving some of our central counties under a winter storm watch for the time being. Eau Claire County is currently under a winter weather advisory, which is set to expire on Tuesday evening, as the heaviest of the snow will likely move out of our northern counties by Tuesday afternoon and evening. However, for our southern counties that are under the winter storm warning, those areas will likely see a more prolonged, heavier snow, which is why the winter storm warnings are in place until early Wednesday morning.

A Colorado low is set to impact the Upper Midwest, prompting weather alerts for the Badger State (WEAU)

Given the prolonged snow further to the south, they can also expect higher accumulations, and thus, the greater impacts. We are expecting quite a range in amounts from north to south, with northern areas limited to around an inch, the Chippewa Valley seeing a couple inches and some places closer to I-90 ending up closer to a half foot.

Snowfall will range from little to several inches in Western Wisconsin. (weau)

Be sure to stay alert to the latest forecast by downloading our 13 First Alert Weather app, and tune in to newscasts for updates, as changes to the forecast may occur between now and the time the snow arrives. As always, stay weather aware!

