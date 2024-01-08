Accumulating snow and arctic cold are in the forecast this week

Winter is finally ready to show itself here in Wisconsin this upcoming week, as a significant pattern change allows for a series of storms to potentially bring impacts over the next several days, along with the coldest air of the season by the weekend. In the short term, the weather remains quiet tonight. A weak stationary front is stretched out across the state, while low pressure begins to organize over Colorado. Clouds have continued to dominate, and this likely won’t change this week. Tonight will drop to the low and mid 20s, while Monday tops out in the lower 30s. The old front will connect up with the strengthening low as it crosses into the Southern Plains. There is a chance we could see a few flurries during the day, mainly off to the west.

A large winter storm gathers strength in the Plains Monday. (weau)

As moisture increases near the strengthening low, some of this will be transported northward along the front, resulting in areas of snow spreading across Minnesota and into Wisconsin Monday night. On Tuesday we will still have a chance to see a few snow showers, but the focus will shift farther south where the snow will continue through the day. While the forecast track of the low has shifted significantly northward in the last few days, taking it near Chicago on Tuesday, our part of the state will still see the least impacts with regards to snow accumulations. Northern areas stand to see only up to an inch or so, while the Chippewa Valley is looking at a couple to a few inches. Southern areas near and south of I-90 have the best chances to pick up 4″ or more of accumulation.

Southern and Eastern Wisconsin will see the greatest impacts from snow Tuesday. (weau)

These areas along with much of southern and eastern Wisconsin are under a winter storm watch Monday night and Tuesday. Locally we can expect some slippery roads and minor delays with typical travel, but the impacts will be far greater in the counties under a watch, where snow will cover roads and make for hazardous travel. If you have travel plans to the southern/eastern parts of Wisconsin Tuesday, be aware of likely delays and very slick conditions.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the southern/eastern parts of Wisconsin (weau)

As the storm departs to the northeast, we will see drier weather take over by Tuesday night and Wednesday, though clouds may remain dominant. By late Wednesday afternoon and evening, a few snow showers may already be returning from the west as a much weaker low and trough cross the Northern Plains. We may pick up some additional light accumulations at night and into early Thursday morning. Clouds may then mix with a bit of sunshine before the day is over. Temperatures during this time will be dropping back down close to average, in the 20s. A look ahead into Friday and next weekend indicate the first arctic outbreak of the season while we track yet another winter storm to the south. Temperatures will drop to the teens and possible single digits for highs, while stronger winds will lead to the first widespread sub-zero wind chills of the season.

