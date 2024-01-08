Burger Week fundraiser for fallen Deputy Kaitie Leising

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - In May of last year, Deputy Kaitie Leising of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in a traffic stop.

Now her department and family are raising money to honor her.

In St. Croix County, community members are coming together at Champs Sports Bar and Grill for Burger Week

Burger Week, a fundraiser for fallen St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are going towards three initiatives by the group the Take Action, Honor Kaitie.

“The first initiative is to send Kaitie’s family, a group of folks from the sheriff’s office, and honor guard to Washington, D.C. In May of 2024 for police week, when Kaitie is honored at the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall and her name is placed on that. That’s a large initiative somewhere between 30 and 40 people to send out there between law enforcement and family,” said Cathy Borgschatz, Chair of Take Action.

Their second objective is to create a memorial for all fallen law enforcement from St. Croix County.

“There were four officers, obviously Kaitie being the most recent, that were killed in the line of duty. There was three other ones that were killed. So what we want to do locally is really recognize those officers in a local setting within the county that died in the line of duty serving the citizens,” said Sheriff Scott Knudson.

The third objective focuses on providing emotional wellness training and support for the department and their families.

“We know our families are struggling. This has impacted everyone in St Croix County and our law enforcement families for sure,” said Borgschatz.

“When we talk about going out and honoring Kaitie, she did die serving this community. And I think the community wants to be involved. They want to do something. We’ve seen it now for however many months we’ve been doing this and all these events, the outpouring of support has been absolutely amazing and it’s been humbling,” said Sheriff Knudson.

The goal for sending Deputy Leising’s family and friends to D.C. is around $75,000.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill in New Richmond will be serving burger baskets till Thursday from 10am-10pm.

$5 from each basket go to the cause.

