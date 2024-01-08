Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest announces Annual Logo Design Competition

The 19th Annual Oktoberfest will be held September 16-17 in Chippewa Falls
By Heather Knox
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest is looking to the community for the official logo of the 21st annual Oktoberfest.

The winner of the Annual Logo Design Competition for Chippewa Falls’ Oktoberfest will win a $150 cash prize, as well as an Oktoberfest weekend experience package for two. They’ll also get to see their logo on marketing materials, official steins, t-shirts and more.

The entry deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 31.

For the complete contest rules, visit oktoberfestchippewafalls.com or contact ofest@chippewachamber.org.

