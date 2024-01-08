Interview: CVTG presents "The Importance of Being Earnest"

By Judy Clark
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents, “The Importance of Being Earnest” January 11-21 at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.

News Release: Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest is his comedic masterpiece – a farce filled with mistaken identities, romance and cultural satire. Although the play was written near the end of the 19th century, the message is timeless and may feel like an episode of Friends or Frasier.

Two charming young ladies – sophisticated Gwendolen from the city and naive Cecily from the country – are in love with Ernest Worthing. But there is no such person as Ernest Worthing. Jack and Algernon have each created alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. Gwendolen thinks Jack is Ernest, and Cecily thinks Algernon is Ernest. Each girl swears that she could never love a man who wasn’t named Ernest.

In the midst of all this confusion comes Lady Bracknell, who doesn’t like the idea of anybody loving anybody. Hilarity reigns as the ladies try to disentangle the stories of their respective Ernests.

A fun evening of laughter just after the holidays!

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

7:30pm, January 11-13 & 18-20 and 1:30pm, January 14 & 21

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Tickets: online at cvtg.org or call 715-832-7529

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car lands on home after hitting pole
Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a touchdown against Chicago...
Packers clinch playoffs with win over Bears
The Mondovi Police Department’s K9 named “Buck” passed away from a medical emergency on January 6
Mondovi Police Dept. K9 “Buck” passes away
A winter storm set to impact southern Wisconsin has prompted numerous advisories and warnings...
13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Heavy snow likely impacting our southern counties

Latest News

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares ideas for well-balanced meals
Interview: How beef fits into a well-balanced meal
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is growing
Interview: New YMCA location in Eau Claire
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Interview: Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Chippewa Valley Match Games bowling tournament
Interview: Chippewa Valley Match Games