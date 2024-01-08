Man charged with OWI - 3rd offense

By Heather Knox
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie man now faces intoxicant-related charges after driving the wrong way on Hwy. 53 Sunday morning.

On Jan. 7 at about 2:13, 45-year-old Clifton Davis was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - third offense after driving southbound in a northbound lane on Hwy. 53 from Bloomer, Wis.

According to a news release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, it received a call at about 2 a.m. about the vehicle. Officers located the truck at about 2:13 a.m. One of the officers turned on his emergency lights, but the truck kept going. Another officer used stop sticks and the truck eventually came to a stop north of the Melby Road exit.

Officers could smell intoxicants on Davis’ breath and he was unsteady on his feet. He agreed to a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test.

Davis also faces a pending charge for prohibited alcohol concentration based on the blood test results which will be sent to the lab.

