No one is hurt in a structure fire in La Crosse

Officials say the flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the...
Officials say the flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the structure.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt in a structure fire in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, they responded to a fire around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Upon arriving they found heavy fire coming from a wood shed next to the home located on Denton Street.

Crews extinguished the fire before it reached the adjoining homes.

No one was injured and no one was in the structure when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car lands on home after hitting pole
Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of...
1 person in custody following reported home invasion in Dunn County
Wisconsin Rapids Police said 29-year-old Dane Bieniek was arrested on Saturday, January 6...
Chase ends with crash into home, suspect arrested
Family and friends release balloons in memory of young Madison woman who died in crash after...
Family and friends grieve Madison woman killed in car crash after police pursuit
Bryan Mayer is charged with his 8th OWI offense.
Man charged with 8th OWI offense

Latest News

Take Action. Honor Kaitie
Burger Week fundraiser for fallen Deputy Kaitie Leising
Snow chances Tue... - 13 First Alert Web Wx (1/7/24)
Snow chances Tue... - 13 First Alert Web Wx (1/7/24)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a touchdown against Chicago...
Packers clinch playoffs with win over Bears
The Mondovi Police Department’s K9 named “Buck” passed away from a medical emergency on January 6
Mondovi Police Dept. K9 “Buck” passes away