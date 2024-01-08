LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt in a structure fire in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, they responded to a fire around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Upon arriving they found heavy fire coming from a wood shed next to the home located on Denton Street.

Crews extinguished the fire before it reached the adjoining homes.

No one was injured and no one was in the structure when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WEAU. All rights reserved.