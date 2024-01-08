Packers clinch playoffs with win over Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Packers clinched a playoff berth with their 17-9 win over the Bears Sunday afternoon.

For a second consecutive season, Green Bay entered the final week of the NFL regular season facing a win-and-in game. On the backs of two Dontavion Wicks touchdown receptions and a stellar pass rush, the Packers were able to come away with a victory and ensure a spot in the postseason.

It was an inauspicious start for the green and gold as they allowed a Cairo Santos 50 yard field goal on the first possession of the game for Chicago. Then, on the Packers first drive, Anders Carlson missed his 45 yard field goal try wide left.

But the much maligned Packers defense continued to hold strong, generating five sacks and not allowing Chicago to enter the endzone.

That allowed time for the Green Bay offense to come alive. On their first possession of the 2nd quarter, the Packers orchestrated an 11 play, 92 yard drive culminating in a Jordan Love touchdown to rookie wide receiver Dontavion Wicks.

Then, after the Bears pulled back within one point on another Santos field goal, Green Bay opened the third quarter with another long scoring drive once again capped with a Love touchdown to Wicks.

The teams would trade field goals in the 4th quarter, but Green Bay was able to bleed the late 6:08 off the clock to ice the game and earn the victory.

With the win and the Los Angeles Rams victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers have earned the 7th and final spot in the playoff picture. The team will travel to Dallas next week to face off with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.

In earning the spot in the postseason, the Packers also became the youngest team in NFL history to make the playoffs since the league first began tracking the statistic.

