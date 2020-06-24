Adams Automotive Center (Client Photo)

Adams Automotive Center

Address: 2915 Craig Rd. Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: http://www.adamsautocenter.com/

About Us

Automotive Repair Services So You Can Get Back on the Road!

When it comes to fixing your car, you want someone you can trust.

Our Eau Claire- based automotive center delivers just that. With a complete staff of automotive experts, we have the personnel, tools, and knowledge to service your vehicle and get you on your way.

Bringing Quality Auto Service to Eau Claire.

Providing manufacturer recommended preventive car maintenance, engine diagnostics, and oil changes to the Eau Claire area, you receive the best automotive care possible at Adams Automotive Center.

Your car is a vital part of your life, and we understand that.

When you choose to work with our automotive team, you know you are receiving the best service in town – we guarantee it.

Our Eau Claire Area Automotive Services Include:

Oil Change

Brake Repair

Engine Repair

Electronic Engine Diagnostics

Exhaust System Repair

Ignition System Services

Air Conditioning Repair

Heating & Cooling Repair

Preventive Maintenance

Engine Diagnostics

Steering & Suspension

System Repairs

Starters & Alternators

Transmission Service

Learn more about our Eau Claire automotive services.

Call 715-834-9861 to schedule your appointment today!