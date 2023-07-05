Affordable Lab Tests

Website: https://www.affordablelabtests.com/

Location:

2839 Mall Drive, #4, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (715) 835-5227

About Us

Affordable Lab Tests® is the leading provider of affordable, reliable, and confidential health and wellness tests in the Chippewa Valley. We offer access to over 20,000 tests, including pre-employment testing. With prices up to 75-80% lower than typical providers including the doctor’s order fee, you won’t find a better solution than us!

Our fast, convenient, and reliable testing services empower individuals to take a proactive approach to managing their health. With no appointment necessary, and the option to order tests ahead of time via our web portal, we make it easy to prioritize your well-being.