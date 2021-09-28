EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes to move forward with plans to convert a motel with a problematic past into apartments.

The Regency Inn & Suites on South Hasting Way has a long history of criminal activities like drugs and human trafficking. Between 2018 and 2020, Eau Claire police responded to over 500 calls at the motel.

Council members voted in favor of rezoning the property and the general redevelopment plan to turn The Regency Inn on South Hastings way into apartments.

The applicant, Doug Clark, wants to convert the motel into a 53 unit building with a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom units.

Last week, the plan commission voted to recommend the rezoning request.

In December, the city of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit to close the motel, citing the high level of crime activity.

