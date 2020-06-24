Azura Memory Care (Morning Connection)

Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire

Address: 4803 & 4811 Bullis Farm Road Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: https://www.azuramemory.com/locations/eau-claire-memory-care/

About Us

House Phone: 715-471-6366

Eau Claire Assisted Living and Memory Care

With an emphasis on providing exceptional memory care, our Eau Claire Wisconsin memory care assisted living community provides a loving, homelike environment for those with early to late stage dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire maintains a highly-skilled team trained specifically in dementia care in accordance with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Guidelines for Dignity and Azura’s exclusive MOSAIC training. This level of expertise and training is unique and not something you will see offered in other Eau Claire assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Our MOSAIC education and engagement system trains our team on how to properly approach, communicate and engage those with memory loss. In addition, our team learns our resident’s personal preferences and histories and weaves those pieces into their care and engagement time.

Azura Memory Care provides daily, life-enriching quality of life programming and emphasizes a holistic approach to care. You will have peace of mind knowing your loved one is receiving high-quality memory care led by a team of dedicated directors, nurses, caregivers and therapists.

Azura has served the Chippewa Valley for over 20 years and was excited to move to its new Eau Claire care campus at 4803 & 4811 Bullis Farm Road in May 2019. Our Azura of Eau Claire location features two homes located in close proximity featuring Azura’s MOSAIC Purposeful Destinations, multi-sensory rooms, a sound masking system, library, secured courtyard with walking path, and screened-in porches. Each resident has their own furnished Studio Suite to rest their head, which features a private age-in-place bathroom with roll-in shower, built-in cabinetry, RCare response system, cable and phone hook-ups, and the encouraged option to personalize it with pictures and mementos of home. Azura of Eau Claire offers three different suite sizes; the Homestead, Prairie View, and Grandview Suite for couples or for those looking for more space. Take a virtual tour of our home by clicking here and call 715-563-2618 to learn more about our exceptional care!