Chippewa Valley Technical College

Address: 620 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (715) 833-6300

Website: https://www.cvtc.edu/

About Us

Chippewa Valley Technical College is part of the Wisconsin Technical College System and serves an 11-county area. Campuses are located throughout the district including multiple locations in Eau Claire and in the Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Neillsville and River Falls communities. The College is one of 16 WTCS colleges located throughout the state. CVTC has an appointed district board consisting of nine members who serve three-year, staggered terms.