About Us

Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers innovative, hands-on education that supports the workforce needs of the region, improves the lives of students, and adds value to our communities! Serving an 11-county area with campuses in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Neillsville, and River Falls, CVTC is a dynamic partner for students, employers, and communities to learn, train, and succeed.

With 97 programs, 31 certificates, and 13 apprenticeships, CVTC provides you with the training and skills to move quickly into a fulfilling career, launching you into unlimited opportunities!

Whether you are in High School and want to take free college classes, or are looking to pursue a cost-effective, career-focused degree, start your path to a good-paying job and a rewarding career at CVTC. Proudly working with local businesses, CVTC also offers the opportunity for adults to continue your education, sharpen your skills, and learn new abilities that will make you the perfect employee. Call, click, or visit us today and come find out what CVTC can do for you!