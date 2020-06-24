Donnellan Real Estate (Client Photo)

Donnellan Real Estate

Address: 1720 Harding Avenue Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: http://www.donnellanonline.com/

About Us

Eau Claire Proud

Established in 1948, saying we like Eau Claire, Wisconsin is an understatement. There is nowhere we’d rather live, work and play than the beautiful Chippewa Valley. We are a locally owned, independent real estate company offering services in residential, commercial, land, and investment properties. With each transaction, our team reinvests in our community by participating in events & organizations that improve life in the Chippewa Valley. It would be a privilege to serve you and nothing makes us happier than helping you achieve a successful transaction.

Discover the advantages of working with Donnellan Real Estate.

Donnellan Real Estate Agents - Eau Claire

Donnellan Real Estate will set the standard for quality service through market knowledge and sincere care for every customer. Our team approach provides customers with skilled analysis and comprehensive real estate guidance. Excellence and perfection is our aim in every transaction.

Why Donnellan?

The Donnellan Real Estate Advantage.Local. Experienced. Market Leaders

Local: Our transaction dollars are reinvested locally.

Experienced: We have a team of experts that work together to bring you results.

Market Leaders: Experience and hard work get results! When you list with a Donnellan agent, you are getting more than the best! In addition to your personal agent, you get the expertise of our entire team. Our agents walk through all of our new listings weekly so our entire team is familiar with your property. The team evaluates price, staging, and the marketing of each home so you benefit from the expertise of our entire teams’ input and suggestions.

WHY LIST WITH DONNELLAN REAL ESTATE?