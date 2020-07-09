EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning of a recent increase in hand sanitizers containing methanol instead of ethanol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life threatening when ingested.

Infinity Winery and Distillery in Eau Claire is one of the many local businesses making hand sanitizer due to COVID-19.

Infinity employees say since they are already a distillery, they have standards in place, like other distilleries to make sure no methanol is in their product to begin with. They say hand sanitizer companies aren’t making their product to be consumed like distilleries are so there is a different process in making the hand sanitizer.

"It's worse to consume methanol than it is to put it on your hands right," said Infinity Winery and Distillery Production Assistant Seth Meyer. "So with those high standards of putting a consumable in a bottle for somebody to drink, you have to have checks and balances when it comes to pulling off those not so good bi-products that come out of there."

Meyer says Infinity follows a hand sanitizer recipe put out by other distilleries. He says their hand sanitizer has 80% alcohol with no harmful products like methanol.

