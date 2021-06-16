(WI Farm Tech Days)

Sponsored:

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 20-22, 2021 9am – 4pm

Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire

W3020 Mitchell Road

near the 37 & 85 intersection

Buy tickets now at: https://www.wifarmtechdays.org

GET INVOLVED WITH WISCONSIN FARM TECH DAYS 2021 - EAU CLAIRE– THE LARGEST VOLUNTEER RUN AG SHOW IN THE COUNTRY

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 – Eau Claire is set to take place on Huntsinger Farms at W3020 Mitchell Road near the intersection of the 37 and 85 county highways in Eau Claire July 20, 21, and 22, 2021. The show, originally planned for 2020 before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, is the largest volunteer run agriculture show in the country.

Over 400 people have already spent countless hours planning for the show in the Executive Committee and its related functional committees over the past four years.

“Farm Tech Days is the definition of a community-led event that is put on by volunteers for the community,” said Mike Gintner, Chair of the Eau Claire Executive Committee that has been planning this show for over four years. “Our 2021 show is going to put a huge spotlight on the active, diverse and important role agriculture plays in Eau Claire and the greater Chippewa Valley, and all proceeds from the show go back into our community to help propel the future of agriculture here forward.

“If you’d like to be involved – even for just four hours – to help us put on this great show, we have a place for you as a volunteer,” Gintner added. “Bring a friend or a community group you’re involved with to help and get a firsthand look at what our region has to offer.”

People or community, religious, civic, or friend groups who want to volunteer can sign up for one or more shifts before, during or following the show at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org/volunteers or call Kayla Martinson at 715-214-3062.

For their contributions, volunteers receive a free ticket to the show, a lunch voucher, free bottles of water, and a T shirt to wear during their shift or shifts. Volunteers are all celebrated at the end of the show on Thursday, July 22nd with a Volunteer Appreciation Party on the show grounds. Parking is free at the show.

In addition, proceeds from the food sales are shared with volunteers who work the Food, Dessert, and Hydration tents, as well as the Parking area, and other areas of the show.

“Volunteer opportunities are a diverse as the agriculture economy in Eau Claire,” added Gintner. “From tractor drivers to ticket takers, and from food preparers to parking lot attendees, we have an opportunity for virtually anyone to get involved.”

(WI Farm Tech Days)

Some of the different volunteer opportunities include:

- Admissions & Merchandise to sell and take tickets and provide wrist bands at the entrance gates and sell show merchandise (t shirts, commemorative Leinenkugel’s Crowlers®, toy trucks, hats, sweatshirts, and raffle tickets) in the merchandise tent

- Food, Beverage, & Dessert tents to prepare and sell food to attendees (Volunteers must be at least 16 years old in order to prepare food and handle money)

- Farm Bus Tour Guides who will provide background, fun facts, and interesting information about Huntsinger Farms, Nellie’s Holsteins, and Ferguson Orchards (scripts provided)

- Tent City coordinators responsible for helping making the show run with walkie-talkies, Gators and Golf Carts, Tent City guides

- General set up assistance for the Rural Event Center including assistant stage managers for the full program planned for attendees

- Ride & Drive coordinators to help with check in, bus loading and tram driving and spotting (tractor drivers must be at least 18 years old and complete a short tractor safety course at Farm Tech Days)

- Parking Lot volunteers to help direct traffic in the parking lots (Must be at least 14 years of age)

- Grounds people to help stake the show in June, load in equipment and supplies throughout July, and at the show

- Sanitation station volunteers to wash and sanitize utensils

Check out what volunteer slots are still available at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org/volunteers or call Kayla Martinson at 715-214-3062.

“It’s going to be a great show, and people from all over Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois will get a real taste for what Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley is all about,” said Gintner. “We’re looking forward to showing everyone what’s so awesome about our home, and hope people can help us put on this great show.”