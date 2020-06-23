Gold's Gym (Client Photo)

Gold’s Gym

Address: 3225 Lorch Ave Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701

Website: https://www.goldsgym.com/eauclairewi/

About Us

A membership to the conveniently located Gold’s Gym Eau Claire gives you access to everything you need to transform your life: state-of-the-art amenities, a variety of classes tailored to your fitness needs, and the world’s best personal trainers. Browse the weekly class schedules for group workouts ranging from martial arts-inspired cardio classes to carefully paced foundational yoga sessions. Team up with a certified personal trainer if you’re new to exercise or just looking for more guidance and coaching. And take advantage of our innovative digital tools to take your fitness further, no matter your fitness level. Whatever you need, you’ll find it here, with help from experts who will be with you every step of the way and a community of members who will inspire and support you. Come in today and experience change with Gold’s Gym.

Gold’s Gym - Eau Claire FAQ

What's included in memberships?

We have different memberships available to each individual needs. We have memberships that range from unlimited use of our 50,000 square foot facility including the use of the pool, sauna, hot tub, basketball courts, fitness classes, free weights, and cardio machines to everything in between.

Do you offer a trial period?

Yes! We’re proud to offer full use of the gym including classes (excluding tanning) for a week. Or, you can try one free class. Classes we offer include; yoga, Pilates, stretch, cardio, cycling, strength, and water aerobics.

Do you offer child care?

Yes, many members enjoy the use of our child care while they work out. Note: Child care is offered as part of certain memberships and age restrictions may apply

Do you offer swim lessons?

Yes, we do offer private swim lessons for ages 4 years and up! We also have very popular pool exercise classes for all ages.

What insurance does your gym accept?

Golds Gym accepts the following insurances for reimbursement or full payment: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, United Healthcare, Medica, Health Partners, Active & Fit, Silver & Fit, and Silver Sneakers. Other insurance companies may do reimbursement programs but not through Gold’s Gym of Eau Claire so make sure to double-check with your insurance company.