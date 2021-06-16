Sponsored:

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 20-22, 2021 9am – 4pm

Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire

W3020 Mitchell Road

near the 37 & 85 intersection

Buy tickets now at: https://www.wifarmtechdays.org

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will take place on Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire, WI this July 20-22nd. This is first time in over 65 years that the biggest agriculture show in the state has ever been held on a horseradish farm. So, even if you’ve been to a Farm Tech Days show in the past, this year’s show has lots of something new to see for everyone.

Innovation Square:

The show is built around Innovation Square which features five leading-edge area farms that are breaking new ground in different kinds of farming:

- Chippewa Valley Bean, the largest provider of Red Kidney Beans in the world;

- Ferguson’s Orchards one of the largest apple orchards in the Midwest and the top agritourist destination in Wisconsin;

- Marieke Gouda, the national and international award-winning Gouda cheesemaker who only uses milk from its organic dairy farm;

- Silver Spring Foods, the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the world; and

- Superior Fresh the largest aquaponics farm in the world and the first land-based Atlantic Salmon farm in the United States.

These five farms have worked together to put on an amazing close-up look at modern agriculture and a from-the-farm sampling station for attendees.

Youth Tent:

Children of all ages will love the Youth Tent and Discovery Zone. Hands on exhibits, virtual farm tours, a petting zoo and other fun activities will keep kids from pre-K to 18 years old busy, interested and entertained and educated throughout the three-day show. Children who complete the Youth Tent Tour will receive a coupon for a free scoop of Culver’s custard that can be redeemed at one of the two Culver’s scooping stations at the show.

Horses

Working and pleasure horses will be on display in the Equine Center demonstrating a full range of different ways people and horses work together. The daily program will include:

- How to start a young horse

- A Therapeutic Riding Demonstration for people with special needs or brain injuries

- A mounted shooting demonstration by Mounted Justice

- A 6 horse draft hitch

- Roping and Barrel Racing demonstrations

- Western, English and Saddle Seat demonstrations by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association

- Billy Yoder Horsemanship Demonstration

Heritage Tractors & Farm Machines

Over 200 heritage farm tractors and farm machines will be on display throughout the three days, showcasing the evolution of innovative tractors throughout the last 100 years. Every day there will be a thrashing demonstration using old tractors; everyone will have get how good we have it now with today’s modern machinery and tractors.

Kids of all ages can participate in the daily pedal tractor pull. Register to compete at 9am every morning. The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull will be at 10am each morning; the Adult Pedal Tractor Pull will take place right after the kids finish their competition.

(photo from 2015 Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)

The Rural Event Center

Farm Technology Days kicks off with the Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday July 20th at 9:30 AM in the Rural Event Center. A jam-packed schedule of programs and presentations covering a wide range of topics from the future of farming to long range planning, and from farm-to-table cooking to mental health for farmers has something for everyone. Bloomer native Katie Rothbauer will share her special voice and musical talents on Wednesday, and popular local folk music duo Tim and Kathy Danielson, known as Danville, will take the stage on Friday to share their wonderful music with show attendees.

More than 500 exhibitors from across the Midwest will be exhibiting at Farm Technology Days in July.

And local celebrity, favorite singer/songwriter Chris Kroeze will perform in the Equine Arena for attendees each day of the show at noon.

Buy your tickets now at https://www.wifarmtechdays.org.