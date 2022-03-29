Insurance Associates

Website: https://www.insuranceassociatesofeauclaire.com/

Location:

3413 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (715) 832-1772

About Us

Insurance Associates provides Medicare options, Individual health insurance (either on or off the federally facilitated marketplace), life insurance, and a variety of other insurance services. All available through free consultations!

FAQs

Why Do I Need an Insurance Agent?

Our agents are your go-between and help you deal with insurance companies and healthcare providers regarding claims or coverage issues.

Is There a Charge for Your Service?

No, our service is FREE of charge. We receive a commission from contracted insurance companies for recommending their products.

Do You Do In-Home Consultations and Reviews?

Yes, if you are unable to visit our office, our agents are more than happy to visit your home for a consultation.

What Does It Mean to Be an Independent Insurance Agency?

As an independent agency we have contracts with several insurance companies or “carriers,” and offer the best plans according to the needs of our clients.

Do I Have the Right Type of Insurance?

Each client is unique and has individual needs for their health and life insurance. Our agents are experts who based on your personal situation will advise you on the best insurance policy that caters to your need.

Can You Help Me With My Basic Questions About Medicare?

Our agents can help you understand the basics of Medicare and its four parts A, B, C, and D. They will also clarify your understanding of any other aspect of Medicare which you wish to know. Book your free consultation today!