Address: 4751 Owen Ayres Court Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: https://johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com/eau-claire/

Johnny’s is a distinctly upscale steakhouse complemented with a rich Italian background featuring traditional and innovative items and a superior wine list. The classic interior is reminiscent of the supper clubs of yesteryear. The sophisticated design of the restaurant is welcoming and warm; the illuminated lighting creates an air of mystique and privacy. The classic sounds of Sinatra, Dean, and Sammy Davis, Jr., as well as contemporary crooners like Michael Buble and Harry Connick Jr., surround the restaurant, infusing the restaurant with an aura and rhythm all its own. A glowing neon Blue Bar™ invites you for cocktails served on the custom granite bar or to relax on soft seating in the lounge. Enjoy classic martinis, specialty cocktails, and an extensive wine list, all of which sets Johnny’s stage presence. Johnny’s offers lunch, dinner, and breakfast in hotel adjournment settings. Heavy velvet draperies not only add to the aura but create private dining areas within the restaurant. With new-fashioned luxuries and old-fashioned service and hospitality, Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse brings the Rat Pack era to the 21st Century.

